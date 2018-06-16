

Katie Mullan on the attack for Ireland. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Ireland’s women fell to a 3-0 loss to Canada – ranked five places below them in the world – in the first game of the SoftCo Series at Serpentine Avenue.





The north American side showed a much sharper edge for much of the first three quarters, moving the ball around their platform at greater pace, creating the cleaner chances as a result.



After a sustained passing move, Stephanie Norlander put them one up with a near post finish from Rachel Donohoe’s backhand cross from the left in the 12th minute.



The second came nine minutes into the second half when Amanda Woodcroft saw an effort cleared off the line but only as far as Holly Stewart who flicked home.



Ireland did muster a series of chances down the closing stretch with Katie Mullan flashing a trio of shots at goal. They also had half a dozen penalty corners, one of which Rowan Harris brilliantly tipped over the bar, another which Naomi Carroll flicked wide.



Canada, though, picked Ireland off within 30 seconds of withdrawing their goalkeeper for an extra attacker with Caashia Karringten turning in a long corner move, 3-0 with five minutes to go.



Women’s senior international

Ireland 0

Canada 3 (S Norlander, H Stewart, C Karringten)



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, K Mullan, L Tice, E Beatty, R Upton, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, A Meeke, L McGuire

Subs: Y O’Byrne, C Sargent, N Carroll, S Loughran, C Watkins, L Colvin, A McFerran



Canada: K Williams, N Sourisseau, D Hennig, H Haughn, K Johansen, S McManus, H Stewart, A Woodcroft, B Stairs, C Karringten, S Johnston



Subs: A Lee, K Leahy, R Donohoe, N Woodcroft, S Norlander, A Thicke, R Harris



Umpires: A Keogh, G Garrett



