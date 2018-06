Photo: Tristan Urry



Ireland played CANADA in the first of their two match SoftCo series earlier this evening. A presentation was made to Hannah Matthews before the game to mark her 100 cap.





Canada were quickly into their stride but it was Ireland who forced first pc in the 4m but Upton’s drag was comfortably saved. Canada took the lead in 12m with a backhand cross from Donohoe deflected in near post by Norlander.



2nd quarter Ireland worked hard but couldn’t break through Canadian defence and O Flanagan had to be sharp to prevent Canada extending lead.



3rd quarter Canada went further ahead after an initial chance was cleared off the line but the ball broke to Stewart who flicks over Irish keeper O Flanagan to make it 2-0. In the 40m Tice saw her sweep shot from from PC deflected high for Harris to tip it over.



IRELAND camped in Canadian half for most final quarter forcing 5 PCs but Canada defence led by Harris in Canadian goal was in superb form. Ireland withdrew their keeper with5m left and within 30 seconds, Karringten turns in a long corner move to make it 3-0



The sides meet again at 5pm tomorrow in Pembroke wanderers for the second and final test in the SoftCo series



Ireland 0

CANADA 3 (S Norlander, H Stewart, C Karringten)



Ireland:



Starting XI: Grace O G Flanagan (GK), Hannah Matthews, Leah McGuire, Lena Tice, Roisin Upton, Zoe Wilson, Emily Beatty, Katie Mullan, Anna O Flanagan, Ali Meeke & Deirdre Duke



Substitutes: Ayeisha McFerran, Cliodhna Sargent, Yvonne O Byrne, Lizzie Colvin, Chloe Watkins, Sinead Loughran, Naomi Carroll



Canada



Kaitlyn Williams (GK), Natalie Sourisseau, Alison Lee, Danielle Hennig, Kathleen Leahy, Rachel Donohue, Hannah Haughin, Karli Johansen, Sara McManus, Holly Stewart, Nikki Woodcroft, Amada Woodcroft, Brienne Stairs, Caashia Karringten, Shanlee Johnston, Stephane Norlander, Alex Thicke, Rowan Harris (GK)



Irish Hockey Association media release