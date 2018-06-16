By Tristan Urry





Photo: Tristan Urry



Dublin, Ireland With a strong defence, Canada controlled a majority of the play and did a superb job attacking and moving the ball forward.





The first goal was scored by forward player Steph Norlander 12 minutes into the first quarter. Norlander deflected a backhanded cross from team member Rachel Donohoe.



Approximately six minutes into the third quarter forward player Holly Stewart, flicked a rebound over the Irish keepers head scoring the second goal.



Finishing the match strong, Canada’s Caashia Karrington drove home the match scoring a goal ten minutes into the fourth quarter. Karrington scored the goal less than a minute after Ireland withdrew their keeper.



Ireland ranked 16th in the world, who are competing in this summers World Cup, attempted to score six goals but failed to land a single one during Fridays game against Canada.



Team captain Dani Henning felt that Ireland was a tough side, but was proud of her team for playing hard and taking home the win making Kat Leahy’s 50th cap game one to remember.



Leahy said that overall the team was pretty happy with their performance and that she is looking forward to the following match.



The teams play again at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club for their final match in the SoftCo series Saturday, June 16th at 5pm.



Field Hockey Canada Women's team media release