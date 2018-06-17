By The Hockey Paper





Argentina will be contenders to win women’s Hockey World Cup (PIC: Argentina Hockey)



The Netherlands will gear up for the defence of their World Cup title with a series of competitive matches in the run-up to the Vitality women’s Hockey World Cup in London.





The Oranje Ladies will play three matches in Breda at the end of June – against Spain, China and Japan – either side of the Dutch men’s Champions Trophy tilt.



Alyson Annan’s side will then take on New Zealand, Argentina and Germany in Grunwold, near Munich, from July 11-14 before travelling to London to defend the title they won so convincingly in the Hague four years ago.



Annan will choose her 18-strong squad for the World Cup after the four-nation tournament in Breda.



Argentina, the 2010 champions, are currently playing the United States in a Test series in Tucuman where they have looked in convincing form so far.



The four nations event in Germany is in contrast to England’s preparations, who have decided to make use of home advantage and warm-up at Lee Valley.



Danny Kerry’s side will be playing matches against Belgium, Germany and Spain over the next three weeks.



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s exclusive newsletter



he Hockey Paper