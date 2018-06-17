



TUCUMAN, Argentina - The fourth match of a five-game test series between the U.S. Women's National Team and FIH Hero World Ranked No. 3 Argentina got underway Saturday night under the lights of the Swimming and Gymnastics Club in Tucuman, Argentina. Despite an early lead by USA, a late first half score gave the lead back to Los Leones as USA fell 2-1.





Argentina earned a shot in the opening seconds of the match, testing Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) early on with a glove save from a tight angle near the post. The host nation picked up the game’s first penalty corner shortly after but to no avail. In the 4th minute, USA intercepted Argentina’s clear attempt. From there, Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) passed over to Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) onto the near sideline and gave it along to Jill (Witmer) Funk (Lancaster, Pa.), who penetrated the circle and struck a backhand shot. The shot was then tipped in by Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) for USA’s first lead of the series. Argentina countered with a circle penetration, where along the end line Agustina Habif centered a pass for Martina Cavallero. Briggs had other plans making two quick saves to keep USA’s early lead in tact. Los Leones would quickly set up again offensively, this time by Agustina Albertarrio passing over to Julieta Jankunas, who charged in for the quick shot. Briggs was there once again for her fourth save of the quarter. With time running down, Argentina set up for a penalty corner try. The initial shot was stopped by Briggs, but the ball remained loose with Delfina Merino in close proximity for the tap in score, tying the game 1-1 just before the horn sounded to end the quarter.



USA responded in their first offensive setup of the second quarter with a circle entry, but could not produce a shot against a sharpened Argentina defense. Back the other way, Argentina set up three penalty corners in quick succession in a major test of USA’s defensive unit. Los Leones were inches from taking the lead, but a bouncing ball was stopped by Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) just shy of the goal line. The rebound attempt was then swatted away by Briggs. On the final attempt of this flurry went left of the goal on a pass intended for Cavallero but could not connect, who then was given a green card to put the host nation at a disadvantage. Argentina held strong however, not allowing an offensive setup by USA. In the 29th minute, USA set up for a clear attempt, but the ball was misplayed by Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) upon contact. Cavallero quickly jumped on the miscue and passed over to Jankunas who struck it past Briggs for the 2-1 lead just before the half ended.



The second half opened on a slower pace before Argentina nearly took advantage of another USA mistake on a clear attempt. The turnover developed a fast break for Argentina as Rocio Sanchez got a shot on goal, but was denied by Briggs. In the 37th minute, Los Leones was back on the penalty corner try, shooting left of the goal, but kept the pressure on USA’s defense as they struggled to develop control on offense throughout the quarter. It wasn’t until Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) created a turnover that USA saw a reignited spark downfield. Funk picked up the ball and entered the circle, but her shot was kept to the outside of the goal on a sharp angle. Vittese would create another turnover on Argentina’s ensuing possession but it was short lived as they regained control before USA could get inside the circle. On the other end, Argentina countered in the 45th minute as Magadalena took a backhand shot that was off target.



Green cards were given to Argentina’s Caitlin Van Sickle and Florencia Habif in the 45th and 48th minute, respectfully. Despite the body advantage, USA could not produce a shot on goal during either penalty. Meanwhile, Argentina would challenge Briggs and the USA defense with another shot by Cavallero, but Briggs stepped into the shot and easily knocked the attempt away. Later in the quarter, Eugenia Trinchinetti picked off Sharkey, who was waiting for a pass, but could not take advantage on the play as the ball rolled away. With time running out USA began pressing Argentina by pressuring the ball handler with two defenders. The tactic worked as USA gained control and ran upfield. Unfortunately, they couldn't gain entry into the circle before time ran out.



The U.S. Women's National Team wraps up their test series with Argentina Sunday, June 17, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to usafieldhockey.com and cheer on USA via live stream by clicking here.



USFHA media release