

Scotland's Alan Forsyth scored Great Britain's opening goal



Great Britain lost 3-2 to Belgium in the second game of their European tour after drawing 1-1 with the world number three side on Thursday.





Belgium led 3-1 at half-time through two goals from Loick Luypaert and a Florent van Aubel strike, with Alan Forsyth netting for GB.



Luke Taylor scored a second for GB on 55 minutes but it ended 3-2.



Great Britain's European tour sees them play five matches in 10 days against three countries.



They now travel to face the Netherlands and Germany.



