Alexie Beovich







Australia have taken another stride towards next week’s Champions Trophy, defeating Germany 2-0 in the first match of the Test Series at Moers Hockey Club, Germany, on Monday morning.





It was a goalless opening half for both sides before Trent Mitton opened the scoring. Mitton managed to produce two third term goals to give the Kookaburras a 2-0 lead over the fifth ranked team in the world at the final break.



A scoreless fourth quarter meant that Australia ran away with a 2-0 victory.



Mitton recaptured some of his Gold Coast heroics, finding the back of the net in both the 32nd and 43rd minute to put victory out of reach of the German side.



Today’s match provided an opportunity for debutants Johan Durst and Tim Brand to gain some firsthand international experience for the Kookaburras. To do so in a victory is a remarkable effort.



The two sides will meet again in Germany on Monday morning from 12:00am AEST.



This Test Series will provide invaluable practice heading into next week’s Champions Trophy and will help to acclimatise the side to the European conditions.



The Kookaburras are aiming for a record 15th Champions Trophy in this, the final year of the tournament, and will be looking to use Monday’s match as a final tune up heading into the competition.



The new FIH Pro League will replace the Champions Trophy in 2019.



The world number one Kookaburras will come up against the Netherlands (ranked fourth), Argentina (2016 Olympic gold medallists and ranked second), Belgium (ranked third), India (ranked sixth) and Pakistan (ranked 13th) at the Champions Trophy.



All of Australia’s Champions Trophy games will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports.



Australia 2 (Mitton 32’, 43’)

Germany 0



Hockey Australia media release