By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) may organise only the Premier Division in next year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The confederation plans to scrap the Division One competition, a move which will deprive up-and-coming players from at least 10 clubs an avenue to hone their skills.



MHC's competitions committee, tasked with reviving the MHL, came up with a plan to only have 10 to 12 teams in the Premier Division next season.



"Yes, our revamp will only see teams competing in the Premier Division, while there will not be a Division One next season," confirmed competitions committee manager Bryan Fernandez.



Last season, six teams played in the Premier Division while Division One attracted 13 teams.



Only eight teams sent in their entries for next year’s Premier Division.



They are University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), Maybank, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Nur Insafi, Penang Hockey Club and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



Missing from the list were Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), who won the Charity Shield and finished second in the league as well as the TNB Cup last season.



For the record, KLHC won the Premier Division six times and were crowned champions five times in the TNB Cup.



MHC are hoping that at least four more teams will play in the Premier Division next year.



Among the Division One clubs which will be hit hard if MHC carry out the culling are Politeknik-KPT, PJCC Tigers, Pahang Juniors, Kedah HC, RMAF Rajawali, Selangor and Ipoh City Council.



However, there is a glimmer of hope



"If clubs and states put up a strong case we might consider reinstating the Division One competition. We have plenty of time to think about it, as it will only be held next year," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



