



HC Minsk have qualified for an EHL debut next October at ROUND1 in Barcelona following their success in the Belarus championships, combined with their EuroHockey Club Trophy performance.





A third place finish in Vienna, along with Stroitel Brest’s fifth place finish, was enough to boost Belarus’s EHL coefficient above that of Wales into 12th place on the rankings list, equal to one place in EHL ROUND1.



A couple of weeks later, they finished the regular season in Belarus in first place, ending with a six-point lead and a dominant total of 205 goals scored and 25 conceded.



It gave them top seeding for the playoffs where they won their two-legged semi-final 16-2 and 7-2 against HC Gomel.



It put them into the national final against Stroitel Brest in a first to three wins series. In Minsk, they lost their first tie on a shoot-out after normal time had ended 3-3.



But they bounced back a day later with a 1-0 win courtesy of Aliaksandr Hancharou’s single strike. He was on the mark twice when the sides met in game three in Brest along with Ivan Liakh in a 3-1 win and they got their clinching third win a day later with a 2-1 success, Liakh and Uladzislau Belavusau both scoring.



Hancharou was named the best player for the championship while top scorer was Belavusau.



Reacting to the success, Minsk’s Vitali Novik said: “It is a great honor to represent Belarus at a tournament of such a high level as the EHL.



“Our club, on July 1, will be just 10 years old and we look forward to meeting with teams more experienced and more skilled to really check the level of our preparation.



“We have set ourselves the task of getting to the KO16 and, if it happens in ROUND1, that we meet with Grange, we look forward to a rematch of our Trophy game in Vienna.



“Most importantly, our game will be broadcast on EurohockeyTV, something that will attract more youngsters to our club.”



Euro Hockey League media release