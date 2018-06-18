

Jaswant Singh Bansal (Santa) and son Rajinder Singh Bansal (Bobby)



We may be bias but hockey truly is a brilliant sport, it can be played by all ages! As it is Father’s day we want to share these wonderful stories within our England masters squads.





History has been made this year with not one but two fathers in the England O65 squad with sons also representing England Masters.



Firstly Jaswant Singh Bansal (Santa) and son Rajinder Singh Bansal (Bobby), both born in Kenya, have both played much of their club hockey for Indian Gymkhana and both will be in Barcelona for the WGMA and IMHA World Cups.



Santa is with the England O65s and Bobby with the O40s. Santa started his England career as a veteran in 1985 at Lyon and has been a regular England Master since, collecting several gold medals and tournament top scorer. This is Bobby’s first year with England Masters, but he has already won gold at the Home Internationals at Southgate.





Johnsons family masters



The second pairing is George and Tim Johnson of Bromley & Beckenham HC, George has represented England indoors and England Masters at O50, O55, O60 and now O65. He is Chair of Selectors for the England O55 squad who will be at the IMHA World Cup in Terrassa. Tim Johnson represented England at the first ever Masters Indoors World Cup in Krefeld, Germany at O40s.



It is not just the men, Helen and Paula from Sutton Coldfield who both represent England masters. Daughter Helen (Scooby) Durrans, who is just 40, plays for England Over 40’s whilst mother Paula Maxwell, who is 69, plays for the England Over 65’s.





Paula Maxwell (O65s) and daughter Helen Durrens (O40s)



When in the army Scooby captained the Combined Services team and is presently captain of Sutton Coldfield HC 2nd team. Paula played for the inaugural Over 60’s England team at the World Cup in Rotterdam 2014.



Good luck to all the men and women representing England at the WGMA World Cup (20-30 June 2018, Polos Club, Barcelona) and the IMHA World Cup (27 July-5 August, Terrassa, Barcelona).



England Hockey Board Media release