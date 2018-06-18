By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





It is not for the first time FIH finds itself in statistical mess, apparently in the media kit released for Breda Champions Trophy (June 23-July 1, 2018). FIH have written off Australian Colin Batch’s hat trick against Netherlands (1980 Champions Trophy). On Jan 8,1980 Australia defeated Netherlands 7-3, Ron Riley(19’,49’), Jim Irvine(35’), Grant Boyce(50’) and Colin Batch(52’,57’,61’) were the Australian scorers.FIH website shows the result as 6-3 and hence missing goal scored on 61’ minute by Colin Batch.





There was another hat trick in the same match which is reflecting correctly Paul Litjens(3’,32’,67’).



There seems to be lot of statistical issues with 1980 CT results:

http://www.fih.ch/events/champions-trophy/champions-trophy-karachi-1980-m/pools-matches/matches/



In 1980 CT Pakistan beat Germany (then West Germany) by 4-3 (FIH shows it 4-2). FIH result missed Wolfgang Strodter‘s goal scored in 68th minute. Missing of these two vital goals reduces the total tally of 2997 goals in CT (as FIH shows the tournament goal count as 2995, page 25 of http://fih.ch/media/12944430/983_htc_ned_mediakit_fv.pdf).



In Melbourne CT (2012) Pakistan defeated India 3-2 in Bronze medal match wherein as per FIH’s record score line is reversed which raises eyebrows about the CT media kit of 2018 (http://stats.fih.ch).



In overall Match statistics, win in a tie breaker/shoot out are reflected under draw. FIH’s team stats for CT shows Australian shoot out triumph in London CT (2016) under win, however forget their tie breaker win over Korea in Bronze medal match in 1998 Lahore CT. Above inconsistencies has goofed up the statistics of Australia, West Germany, Pakistan and India (http://stats.fih.ch).



In 2009 and 2011 www.infostradasports.com has compiled Champions Trophy stats and records for FIH. Mistakes were corrected at that time. Arjen Meijer (the then communication manager-FIH) and Chantal Janssen (in charge sport desk) have sent mail to me on dated Jan 15, 2009 and Dec 5, 2011 respectively.



Three goals in match is a hat trick in Hockey. Till date 73 hat trick has been registered, most 22 by Netherlands players. Following table shows 3 hat tricks netted in shortest period:

Date Venue Durations Player Country Opponent Score Jan 8,1980 Karachi 9 minutes Colin Batch Australia Netherlands 7-3 Nov 3,2001 Rotterdam 8minutes Dave Matthews England South Korea 4-3 Dec 3,2009 Melbourne 7 minutes Nam Hyun Woo South Korea Spain 5-5

Colin Batch has the record of completing first shortest duration hat trick, statistical mess created by FIH could not hide his feat. Media guide released before 2012 Melbourne Champions Trophy by FIH was correct in all respect. Request to FIH, please correct the CT media kit 2018.



