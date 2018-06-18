By Tristan Urry





Photo: Tristan Urry



Dublin, Ireland Tensions were high at the Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club Saturday evening as Canada played Ireland for the second and final match of the SoftCo test series after Canada’s victory (3 - 0) on Friday.





Ireland came out firing and were taking an aggressive stance on the pitch during the first half. During the second quarter, Ireland's Sara Torrans scored the first game point on a Penalty Stroke.



Canada came in operating at a slower start than anticipated but quickly changed their pace in the second half. “it took us the first half to get into the game but during the second half we moved the ball around at the back quite well and played with more speed and firing off more shots” said Karli Johansen, Canada’s #14 Defender.



Canada’s aggressive shift in the second half of the match allowed Brienne Stairs to score the equalizing goal midway through the fourth quarter by redirecting the ball off the keepers pads and into the back of the net. “The goal was a really good team effort moving the ball into the circle” commented Stairs after the game.



The draw concludes the 2 game SoftCo Test Series, Canada leaves Ireland with a win and a tie. Canada now moves onto Amsterdam, their next match is against Holland at Wagener Stadium on Monday, June 18th at 4:00pm.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release