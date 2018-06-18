Shaquille Daniel netted a pair of goals as T&T senior men’s hockey team continued their build-up to the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games with a 5-2 whipping of Guyana at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua to complete a 3-0 series yesterday.





Kristien Emmanuel opened the scoring for the Glen “Fido” Francois coached T&T men in the seventh minute before Joel Daniel doubled the lead in the tenth.



Guyana managed to cut the lead in the 21st minute through Robert France, but Danielle (38th) and Marcus James (43rd) then found the back of the net to restore the local hockey superiority.



Guyana did not drop their heads and got the second item in the 45th minute through, Aroydy Brandford, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly squashed when Danielle got his second in the 46th minute to seal a 5-2 triumph and 3-0 series triumph.



On Friday, Akim Toussiant and Michael O’Connor II got the goals for T&T hockey men in the eight and ninth minute respectively.



A day later, Daniel Byer (28th), Kristien Emmanuel (30th), Dylan Francis (52nd) and England-based Tariq Marcano (60th) were all on the scoresheet in the lopsided victory.



At the (CAC) Games from July 20 to August 3, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, T&T men will face Cuba, Barbados and Colombia in Pool A while Jamaica, Mexico, Guyana and the Dominican Republic are in Pool B. T&T women will also participate in Colombia against Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica in Pool B while Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Cuba are in Pool A.



