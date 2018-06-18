



TUCUMAN, Argentina - Having not won a game in the test series so far, the U.S. Women’s National Team went into the final match against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 3 Argentina with a mentality to not give up. Scoreless after the first quarter, Argentina persisted to score two in the second and one in the third, but not before the USWNT showed grit and added one back. Misconnections and unforced turnovers were exposed for USA as they fell 3-1.





USA started the match with possession, but it didn’t take long for Argentina to take control by getting it into their attacking circle and earning a close chance that went wide of the goal. USA didn’t’ sit back and used quick passing through the midfield to work the ball upfield to Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), who was stripped right outside the circle. USA threatened a second time but was unable to break through Argentina’s defense. Los Leonas shifted the momentum to the other end where Delfina Merino tried to weave into the circle, but was met by three USA defenders to disrupt the play. This was followed by an infield break by Argentina, give and go pass to enter the circle and then shifted to left side where a striker got a backhand shot off that Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) made a spectacular save on. The remainder of the quarter saw USA finish on attack as the score was deadlocked at 0-0.



As Argentina continued to penetrate forward, USA’s defense remained strong, limiting the chances, shutting down the channels and contesting every ball. Once possession was gained, quick passing down the left side line through Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) to Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) got USA in their attacking end as they searched for an outcome. Similar to USA, Argentina’s defense stayed solid cutting down the offense. In the 21st minute, Argentina earned their first penalty corner of the game. A textbook play as the ball was send down to a well-positioned Maria Granatto who deflected it into the net for a 1-0 Argentina lead. Three minutes later, Los Leonas were still on the attack and earned back-to-back penalty corners. On the second attempt, the ball fell to Lucina von der Heyde who thought to have extended the lead, but her goal was disallowed. Argentina continued to threaten and in the 26th minute a midfield pickup was pushed forward and deep to Julieta Jankunas who sent a backhand into the corner of the goal to make it 2-0 to Argentina. With a minute remaining in the half, Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.) earned a green card giving Argentina a player up advantage. Los Leonas earned a penalty corner where the drag was deflected off the flyer’s stick and landed to the inserter’s backhand forcing Briggs to make a diving stick save. The scramble continued as Granatto attempted a second shot that was redirected over the goal just before the halftime horn sounded with Argentina holding the 2-0 lead.



The third quarter started with a push back from Argentina and they swiftly used that control to work the ball into their offensive end. Quickness and an infield break allowed Argentina to get behind USA’s defense and get a shot off that went wide. In the 35th minute, Argentina extended their lead to 3-0 when Granatto dumped the ball into the circle where a backhand cross toward goal was tipped in by Martina Cavallero. Argentina was persistent on attack as they continued to challenge Briggs and the defensive unit. USA started to implement a higher press that generated some pick-ups up field which turned into instant offense. In the 39th minute, USA earned a penalty corner and the straight shot my Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) was stopped by Argentina’s goalkeeper Belen Succi but Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) was there to put it in. Adding the goal back to make it 3-1 held a momentum shift for USA as they produced even more offensive sequences that resulted in circle penetrations. The high press forced an Argentina turnover that was picked up by Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), passed over to Van Sickle who dumped it into the circle where Jill (Witmer) Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) collected and turned to get a shot off. The third quarter finished with Argentina holding the lead 3-1.



Eager to cut the goal margin, USA had to continue to press hard together and limit defensive turnovers. Possession in the beginning of the fourth quarter before Argentina earned a penalty corner in the 51st minute. Another setup play was unsuccessful when the attempt hit the outside of the goal. Argentina continued to be an offensive danger as USA struggled to get connections upfield as the final frame concluded, USA 1, Argentina 3.



The U.S. Women’s National Team will return to the Home of Hockey to finish up final preparations before heading to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London in July.



USFHA media release