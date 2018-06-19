

15 June 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scotland under 16s v Ulster



This weekend saw a jam-packed schedule for both Under 16 Scotland squads who faced Irish rivals, Ulster. The boys travelled over to Belfast whilst the girls matches took place in the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, of which both teams showed incredibly strong play and supplied a fantastic weekend of hockey.





The girls had the first of their three matches on Friday with Ellie Mackenzie starting the game off quickly with an attempted shot on goal, however stopped with a great save from Ulster goalkeeper. Scotland attack were strong with Zara Mason getting a break, having a great solo run from the half way line, just falling short of other attackers going into the D. Lucy Smith took another strike on goal with the ball just going wide however, the final quarter saw all the action unravel as Ulster had a great deflection with Lucy Craig, scoring right into the roof of the net, leading the Irish side 1-0. With a final few minutes left on the scoreboard, Charlotte Simmers equalised for the Scotland Under 16 Girls with a post deflection, with the final score ending in 1-1.



Game two saw both defences play incredibly well, with no goals getting let in for the majority of the game. With attempts from both sides, but just falling short, the game went into half time with the score 0-0. The second half came with more intensity with the pressure growing to get goals. This came in the final quarter, with Charlotte Simmers scoring a cracking strike into goal bringing the Scotland Under 16 team into the lead and ending the game with a 1-0 win.



The final game on Sunday saw a battle between the two sides. By the end of the first quarter, Scotland had lots of chances but Ulster were battling hard. In the second quarter saw the Irish side win a short of which they scored from, gaining a 1-0 lead. Scotland gain two shorts in the second quarter, however both were saved by the Ulster goalkeeper. Before the whistle blew for half time, Captain Anna Hoolaghan gives a great strike in the D however, the Ulster keeper saves it incredibly well, leaving the score 1-0 to Ulster. It was all to play for in the second half and this was clear from the whistle with Corrie Hay setting up a great pass to captain Anna Hoolaghan striking right into the goal putting Scotland on the scoreboard and equalising the game. Right at the end of quarter three, Ulster fought back with a cracking goal bringing the score to 2-1 right before the final quarter. The last 5 minutes of the game saw the Scotland Under 16 girls battle hard with strong attacking, however Ulster managed to keep their cool up to the final whistle, winning against the Scotland side 2-1. A great weekend of hockey with both teams playing very well.





The boys were against Ulster over in Belfast and had a fantastic weekend of hockey. Their first match was one of incredible success, winning the overall game 8-2. These goals came from Ben Carroll, Joel Davenport, Daniel Pearson, Scott Menzies, Charlie Jack, Iain McFadden and 2 goals from Alex Wilson. The second match for the Scotland Under 16 Boys came with an impressive 10-1 win. This was a great performance showing skills and incredible team work. The final match was a very tight and competitive game ending in a 3-3 draw, however, they ended the game with a win on running penalties. This was a very pleasing result and ending the series in a 3-0 victory for the Scotland Under 16 Boys against Ulster.



Scottish Hockey Union media release