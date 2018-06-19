Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Torras joins Racing one initial one-year deal

Published on Tuesday, 19 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 41
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles have signed up Ignasi Torras from Atletic Terrassa with the Spanish players agreeing a one-year deal to move to the club with an option to renew.



He joins up with a strong panel who finished third in the Belgian league last season and have already added Victor Wegnez to their line-up.

They join the likes of Tom Boon, Cédric Charlier and Jérôme Truyens, though, like Atletic, they will not be involved in the EHL next season.

Boon, Charlier and Wegnez will both be involved in the Belgian side for the Champions Trophy, one which has been hit by injuries to Manu Stockbroekx and Nico de Kerpel. Nonetheless, it is a panel that features plenty of players who will take part in next year’s EHL.

From Waterloo Ducks, Gauthier Boccard, John-John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard and Vincent Vanasch are all involved as are Dragons’ Felix Denayer and Florent van Aubel and Oranje-Rood’s Thomas Briels.

Euro Hockey League media release

