Hockey Australia (HA) are today delighted to confirm three of four host venues for the inaugural FIH Pro League to commence in January 2019.





Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney will all host matches in the FIH Pro League which pits the world’s nine best men’s and women’s teams against each other on a home-and-away basis.



The majority of the early matches will be played in the southern hemisphere, meaning all Australian home matches will played in February and March, before the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras travel abroad, with the finals series due to be played in June.



HA Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “We’re delighted to confirm the three Australian host venues for the inaugural edition of the FIH Pro League where the best in the world meet off in an exciting league format.



“There will be plenty on the line in every match and we expect the FIH Pro League concept to garner great support around the country, which is why we’re spreading our fixtures out around Australia.



“It’s exciting to have Hobart host international hockey for the first time since 2015, while we’re thrilled to once again bring elite international hockey in Melbourne and Sydney.”



Australia’s FIH Pro League campaign will commence at Melbourne’s State Netball and Hockey Centre where the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will take on the Netherlands on Saturday 2 February, followed by Belgium.



Melbourne has a rich history with hockey events, having hosted the Men’s Champions Trophy recently in both 2009 and 2012, along with the 2016 and 2017 International Festival of Hockey events.



Hockey Victoria CEO Andrew Skillern said: “We’re delighted that Melbourne will play host to arguably the world’s number one Hockey nation the Netherlands in Round One of the inaugural FIH Pro League.



“Melbourne is the home of world sport and Hockey is a world game. We will fill our stands and get right behind the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos as they build towards Tokyo 2020.”



Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre will host the next round of fixtures on Saturday-Sunday 9-10 February with the Hockeyroos against China and Germany and the Kookaburras to meet Pakistan and Germany.



The matches will mark the first international hockey in Tasmania since May 2015.



Hockey Tasmania chair Ken Read said: “This is a big coup for Tasmania. We will see the best Tasmanians playing for Australia. It will lift the profile of the sport here and give our youth access to role models.”



Hockey Tasmania General Manager Bob Gregory added: “We would like to thank the State Government and Events Tasmania for their support that will allow us to host games of a global competition here in Tasmania.”



Sydney’s Olympic Park Hockey Centre will host the remaining three home matches, with the Hockeyroos to play USA and the Kookaburras to meet Spain on Saturday 2 March.



Australia will play Argentina and New Zealand in both genders in Sydney on Saturday-Sunday 16-17 March, before the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras head overseas for their remaining eight matches.



Sydney hosted last year’s Oceania Cup where both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras triumphed.



Hockey NSW CEO David Thompson said: “It is very exciting to be hosting some of the world’s best hockey players here at Sydney Olympic Park next year. It will be an amazing opportunity for the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos to play in front of a packed-out home crowd and in a prime-time television spot.



“FIH Pro League will be the perfect curtain raiser for the 2019 hockey season and a great way to attract more young players to our sport. I’d also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Destination NSW for their assistance with getting this major international event to Sydney.



The FIH Pro League matches in Sydney are supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.



Australia will play Great Britain in both genders on Saturday 16 February at a venue yet to be announced.



FOX SPORTS, exclusively on Foxtel, will broadcast all 16 matches hosted by Australia’s Kookaburras (men) and Hockeyroos (women) as part of the game-changing FIH Pro League.



Before then Australian fans will be able to tune in to FOX SPORTS’ LIVE coverage of the Kookaburra’s title defense of both the Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda between 23 June and 1 July 2018 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, taking place from 28 November until 16 December.



All Hockeyroos matches from the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 between 21 July and 5 August as well as November’s Champions Trophy in Changzhou between 17-25 November will also be shown by the Australian broadcaster.



2019 FIH Pro League – Australia Home Fixtures:



Saturday 2 February – Kookaburras v Netherlands; Hockeyroos v Netherlands – State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Sunday 3 February – Kookaburras v Belgium; Hockeyroos v Belgium – State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Saturday 9 February – Kookaburras v Pakistan; Hockeyroos v China – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Sunday 10 February – Kookaburras v Germany; Hockeyroos v Germany – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Saturday 16 February – Kookaburras v Great Britain; Hockeyroos v Great Britain – TBC

Saturday 2 March – Kookaburras v Spain; Hockeyroos v USA – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Saturday 16 March – Kookaburras v Argentina; Hockeyroos v Argentina – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Sunday 17 March – Kookaburras v New Zealand; Hockeyroos v New Zealand – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney



