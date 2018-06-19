Shaw announces squad of 22 to travel to Germany
Following the latest series of games again Canada, Graham Shaw, Head Coach of Ireland women’s hockey team has reduced his panel of players to 22 before his final World Cup selection.
This squad will travel to Germany to play in a 3 nations tournament against Germany and Canada and one additional game v Germany.
Included in the squad but not travelling due to ongoing rehab are Megan Frazer and Nicci Daly.
Speaking about his selection Shaw said: “Selection is always difficult and players are always going to be disappointed, especially in a World Cup year.
We will continue our preparation playing against Germany and Canada this week in a 3-nations. Each team will provide very different challenges with two very different styles. We are very much looking forward to spending time together where we can continue to learn and grow as a group of 22 players.”
1. 21/6/18 17.00 (16.00 Irish Time) Germany v Ireland
2. 23/6/18 17.00 (16.00 Irish Time) Ireland v Canada
Ayeisha McFerran, Louisville
Grace O’Flanagan, Railway Union
Yvonne O’Byrne, Cork Harlequins
Elena Tice, UCD
Zoe Wilson, Belfast Harlequins
Roisin Upton, Cork Harlequins
Shirley McCay, Pegasus
Katie Mullan, UCD
Gill Pinder, Pembroke Wanderers
Chloe Watkins, Bloemendaal
Lizzie Colvin, Belfast Harlequins
Deirdre Duke, UCD
Naomi Carroll, Cork Harlequins
Ali Meeke, Loreto
Emily Beatty, Pembroke Wanderers
Anna O’Flanagan, Bloemendaal
Nicola Evans, UHC
Sarah Torrans, Loreto
Sinead Loughran, Monkstown
Hannah Matthews, Loreto
NOT TRAVELLING
Megan Frazer, Mannheim – continuing rehab on knee
Nicci Daly, Loreto – continuing rehab on foot
Irish Hockey Association media release