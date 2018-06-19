



Following the latest series of games again Canada, Graham Shaw, Head Coach of Ireland women’s hockey team has reduced his panel of players to 22 before his final World Cup selection.





This squad will travel to Germany to play in a 3 nations tournament against Germany and Canada and one additional game v Germany.



Included in the squad but not travelling due to ongoing rehab are Megan Frazer and Nicci Daly.



Speaking about his selection Shaw said: “Selection is always difficult and players are always going to be disappointed, especially in a World Cup year.



We will continue our preparation playing against Germany and Canada this week in a 3-nations. Each team will provide very different challenges with two very different styles. We are very much looking forward to spending time together where we can continue to learn and grow as a group of 22 players.”



1. 21/6/18 17.00 (16.00 Irish Time) Germany v Ireland

2. 23/6/18 17.00 (16.00 Irish Time) Ireland v Canada



Ayeisha McFerran, Louisville

Grace O’Flanagan, Railway Union

Yvonne O’Byrne, Cork Harlequins

Elena Tice, UCD

Zoe Wilson, Belfast Harlequins

Roisin Upton, Cork Harlequins

Shirley McCay, Pegasus

Katie Mullan, UCD

Gill Pinder, Pembroke Wanderers

Chloe Watkins, Bloemendaal

Lizzie Colvin, Belfast Harlequins

Deirdre Duke, UCD

Naomi Carroll, Cork Harlequins

Ali Meeke, Loreto

Emily Beatty, Pembroke Wanderers

Anna O’Flanagan, Bloemendaal

Nicola Evans, UHC

Sarah Torrans, Loreto

Sinead Loughran, Monkstown

Hannah Matthews, Loreto



NOT TRAVELLING



Megan Frazer, Mannheim – continuing rehab on knee

Nicci Daly, Loreto – continuing rehab on foot



Irish Hockey Association media release