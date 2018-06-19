The 37th edition of the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland starting from June 23, will be the last.





Pakistan had sent 22 players on June 3 to Holland for the last phase of the training.



After assessing players' form and fitness, the management has dropped four players,

Mazhar Abbas (goal keeper), M.Rizwan Jr, Rana Sohail and Dilber.



Following 18 players form the final squad for the Champions Trophy.



M.Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M.Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M.Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir,

Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob & Aijaz Ahmed.



Manager: Hasan Sardar, Head Coach: Roelant Oeltmans,

Assistant Coaches: M.Saqlain and Rehan Butt



PHF Media release