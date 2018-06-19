By Tristan Urry





Hannah Haughn celebrated her 150th cap. Photo Tristan Urry



Amsterdam, Netherlands - Hannah Haughn, Canada’s #13, reached her 150th cap during Monday’s game against the Netherlands making her the eighth ever Canadian woman to reach such a milestone. Canada has not played the Netherlands since 1984 which made this moment all the more special for Haughn.





“It was a pretty surreal experience for us since the Canadian team has not played the Netherlands in over 20 years. To be able to have this milestone against such a strong and skilled team was incredible” said Haughn after the game.



Haughn also said that “it’s really amazing that I’ve received these opportunities to play for Canada so often and it’s kind of hard to put into words how it makes feel because I’ve got such a great group of girls behind me.”



The Netherlands started off the first of this two-game series by scoring 8-0. “They’re incredibly fast and attacking, they’ve got a really good corner unit and their passing combination plays are very clinical. They’re not number one for nothing” Canada's # 1 goal keeper, Kaitlyn Williams said.



“It was exciting to see some of the successful things the Netherlands implements in habit are things we’ve been trying to implement into our games too. It’s good to see how much it works work even though it was against us, hopefully, we can get the same kind of tactics working for our benefit in the next game” said Shanlee Johnston, Canada's # 25.



The second game of this series is Wednesday 4:00 pm at Wagener Stadium.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release