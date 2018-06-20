

FIH is looking for nominees for various Awards Photo: FIH/Getty Images



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is calling for nominations ahead of the 30 June deadline for the FIH Awards which will be presented at the FIH Congress New Delhi 2018 in India later this year.





A number of awards will be presented at a special ceremony during this event, with nominations being accepted from all corners of the hockey world, from Continental Federations to National Associations, hockey clubs, players and fans, to anyone associated with the sport - depending on the award category.



Below is an outline of all the Awards and Trophies that will celebrate the achievements of hockey's stars over the past two years.



The Pablo Negre Trophy*

The Pablo Negre Trophy is presented to a National Association that has made a significant mark either through innovative programmes and initiatives or by embracing the spirit of hockey through exceptional sportsmanship.



Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy

This award celebrates an individual who has made an outstanding contribution towards the development of umpires. The nomination for this award comes via the umpiring committee and will be revealed on the night.



Theo Ykema Award

The Theo Ykema Award is presented to a National Association who has inspired, developed and enriched hockey in its homeland through projects and initiatives.



Etienne Glichitch Award

Presented to an individual, National Association or Continental Federation who has developed hockey through innovative ideas or the professionalisation of their organisation.



The Super Fair Play Trophy Rene G Frank

The Super Fair Play Trophy Rene G Frank is awarded to a team or individual who has upheld the spirit of hockey and shown exemplary sportsmanship on and off the field.



HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award

The HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award acknowledges actions and achievements of individuals within both hockey and their professional careers.



In addition to the above awards, four awards for individuals will also be presented. These awards are the Order of Merit, Diploma of Merit and Honorary Member. They each recognise and celebrate outstanding commitment and contribution to hockey by an individual.



*The Pablo Negre Trophy no longer offers the winner a pitch from Polytan or lighting from Musco Lighting.



