Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament to be held on 23 June

Published on Wednesday, 20 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 26
The life of Tom Wilson will be celebrated this Saturday at Old Loughtonians HC with a tournament being held in his memory.



Starting at 14:00, the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament will see mixed teams from Havering HC, Nottingham Trent University, Coopers' Company, Coborm School and Old Loughts come together and play two days ahead of what would have been his 25th birthday on 25 June.

The doors will be open to anyone who wishes to attend and a raffle will be held on the day, with all items gratefully received. All the money raised on the day will go to the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund, which you can find out more about here.

England Hockey Board Media release

