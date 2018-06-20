



WATTIGNIES, France – Wasting no time to stay active as a unit and prepare after winning the Hockey Series Open event in Mexico less than two weeks ago, the U.S. Men’s National Team is abroad again gaining as much international exposure as possible. On Saturday, the team will kick off a 22-day extensive training regimen which will feature four different test match series against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 8 Spain, No. 10 Ireland, No. 18 France and No. 23 Scotland.





"For us, this summer is all about getting prepared for 2019," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We will be spending a lot of time on technical trainings as well as having the opportunity to play against top competition. It is a great opportunity to evaluate some junior national players at the senior level.”



The last time the USMNT met three of these four teams was at the 5 Nations Tournament in January in Malaga, Spain. USA’s opening match saw them against No. 23 Scotland. Despite a hard-fought contest, the USMNT could not overcome an early deficit as the Blue Sticks claimed a 3-1 victory. Next, they went head-to-head with No. 8 Spain, and although they were deadlocked after the first half, the host nation defeated them 2-0. Their last match of the event was against No. 10 Ireland. USA played well containing the opposition when tested, but a major penalty, 10-minute yellow card, ultimately proved to be the turning point in the 4-2 loss.



At this time last year, the USMNT traveled abroad where they practiced and met No. 18 France in three friendly matches. After splitting the first two contests, USA could not withstand France in the final game who came out strong and took advantage early as they fell 4-1.



USMNT European Tour Roster:



KevinBarber (Camarillo, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) Christian De Angelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadhwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.)



Joining this squad on the tour will be Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) from the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team, to gain experience but he will not compete in the official capped matches.



U.S. Men’s National Team vs. France Test Series:



Game 1: Saturday, June 23 9:00 a.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 24 8:00 a.m ET



U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Spain Test Series:



Game 1: Tuesday, July 3 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, July 4 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Friday, July 6 7:00 a.m ET



U.S. Men's National Team vs. Scotland Test Series:



Game 1: Sunday, July 8 7:00 a.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, July 9 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, July 11 9:00 a.m. ET



U.S. Men's National Team vs. Ireland Test Series:



Game 1: Thursday, July 12 TBD

Game 2: Saturday, July 14 TBD

Game 3: Sunday, July 15 TBD



USFHA media release