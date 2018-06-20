Alexie Beovich







“I didn’t feel it myself. It was more something in the media, rather than the players worrying about it,” 2004 gold-medal winning Kookaburras goalkeeper Mark Hickman recalls. “We always saw ourselves as a new team.”





Australia’s 2004 Athens Olympic gold medal triumph was historic. The Kookaburras got rid of their Olympic curse, having fallen short on so many occasions previous.



In fact going back in the history books, the Kookaburras first played Hockey at the Olympics in Melbourne in 1956, finishing sixth. Eleven campaigns came and went, with the side excruciatingly continually falling short, including three silver medals and three bronze medals.



In 2004, though, that run would come to an end.



Ex-Kookaburras midfielder Rob Hammond, who was part of the 2004 side, adds: “We only had four players from the previous Olympics so there was no baggage.



“It was irrelevant to our group as it didn’t affect us. Our group in 2001 was a rebuild.”



The rebuild started to take shape in 2004, with the Athens Olympics proving the side’s crowning glory.



It didn’t come easy, though, with the Kookaburras trailing in four of their five pool games, but recording three wins, one draw and a loss to get into the semi-finals in second spot behind reigning gold medallists the Netherlands.



Australia’s ability to come from behind was a sign of things to come, although they produced a strong showing in the semi-finals to defeat Spain 6-3 with Michael McCann and Grant Schubert scoring doubles.



Hickman recalls: “We only made the semi-finals by one point. We had a lot of close games, where if we’d dropped points, we would’ve missed out on the semis.



“We played Spain in the semis, who hadn’t lost a game and had only three goals scored against them, but the semi-final was almost our best game of the tournament.”



Australia’s opponents in the final would be the Netherlands, who had won their encounter in the pool phase 2-1. The curse loomed in the background, although the players gave little thought to it.



Once again, in the gold medal match, Australia went behind when Ronald Brouwer put the Dutch ahead in the 27th minute, but the Kookaburras weren’t worried.



Hammonds reflects: “It’s well known at half-time (then assistant coach) Colin Batch wrote up on the whiteboard, ‘trust our preparation’.



“We know what that meant to the group. We knew we were stronger, faster and fitter than the Dutch. We just had to stick to that during the game. We stuck to that, including extra-time, and it paid off.”



Firstly Travis Brooks equalised two minutes after the interval, with the scores ending 1-1, sending the decider to extra-time.



Cue superstar Jamie Dwyer who netted the winner from a 78th minute penalty corner.



Hickman recalls: “It was incredible. I was on the bench at the time. It was a penalty corner. Interestingly the PC which was called by the coaches, Jamie didn’t follow through with. I don’t know how many people know that.



“It caught everyone by surprise. Jamie was meant to deliver it for a deflection but just hit it.”



Hickman adds: “It’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s one of those moments where time stood still for me. You thought about all the work that’d gone into it, it was a moment of disbelief.



“Yes we’d won but you couldn’t believe it. Everyone ran onto the field. I tried to catch Jamie and couldn’t catch him. I don’t think he’s run that fast for a long time.”



Fittingly, among those to celebrate the drought-breaking win with the side were former Kookaburras Mark Hager and David Bell (who were part of the 2004 Hockeyroos coaching set-up), who had never quite managed an Olympic gold during their lengthy international careers.



“It was the last day of team sport competition,” Hickman says. “A lot of Australian athletes and supporters were in the stands, so it was an amazing feeling, despite not being in Australia, you almost felt like the home team.



“We were lucky we had Mark Hager and David Bell to celebrate with us. John Eales was our athlete liaison who spent some time with us prior to departure. We had ‘Oarsome Foursome’ which was spectacular in the rooms afterwards.



“Once that died down, we all did think about what we’d done as the Australian men’s team had a long history with the Olympics.”



