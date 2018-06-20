Alexie Beovich







Midfielder Aran Zalewski is one of the Kookaburras current leaders but also one of the side’s more unique individuals. He’ll also play his 150th game for Australia at the upcoming Champions Trophy, so we thought we’d give you an insight into who he is.





What’s your full name?



Full name is Aran Zalewski. I don’t have a middle name. I reckon that’s pretty cool.



That’s exotic, what’s your background?



Aran is spelled differently because my mum is from Ireland. She grew up there. She was giving way her last name, so she wanted to ensure I had some Irish heritage in me which is where Aran comes from. Obviously Zalewski is a Polish name, my old man is Polish.



Your nickname is Moose. Can you explain that?



That’s a long-running nickname. I used to get called Zeus back in the day which evolved to Spruce Moose, which Whetty (Jake Whetton) coined. Moose stuck, the boys seemed to like it and I’m pretty happy with it.



How did an Irish and Polish couple end up in the WA south-west town of Margaret River, where you grew up?



Pretty crazy. They got together in New South Wales and when they were having me, they were looking for a place to live all over the country. They settled in Perth for a few years and the Margaret River Hockey Club got in touch with my old man and asked him to come down. They gave him a job and a house. They went down there, checked it out and never looked back.



So I assume your dad was a pretty good player?



Dad didn’t start playing hockey until he was 18, but he loved it. He loved being part of the Hockey Club and he’s still a big part of the Margaret River Hockey Club today. Hockey is a family sport and it’s a big community thing.



Where’d you go to school?



I went to primary school in Margaret River at the Catholic School, St Thomas More, and then went to Perth to Aquinas College in Year Nine and boarded at the school there.



What do you do outside hockey nowadays?



I’m studying Commerce at the moment. I’m only doing a couple of units, trying to get my degree finished. When I’m not doing that I’m probably at the beach surfing or trying to get away on the weekends trying to do something adventurous.



What’s the end goal of those studies?



I still haven’t figured out what I want to do career-wise but I’m enjoying my study and I definitely want to have a degree under my belt and move towards some sort of business field.



Favourite surfing spot?



I was in love with Boranup but I think Yallingup is now my favourite spot. Boranup had a few whales wash up there recently, attracting a few sharks, so I think I’ll give that a miss for a couple of months!



Favourite holiday spot and why?



Portugal in a camper-van. Having a van gives you flexibility to go wherever you want and you’re not in the constraints of a hotel room. Portugal has the second-best beaches in the world behind Australia, beautiful weather, cheap food.



Favourite place to play hockey and why?



The Hockey India League is one of my favourite places in my hometown Bhubaneshwar because the crowd is amazing. For Australia, the best place to play hockey is in the Netherlands.



Finally on this topic, who’s the worst team-mate to room with on tour?



The goalies are the worst to room with. They are notoriously messy. If they’ve got their goalie gear there as well, they’re notoriously smelly. Probably Tyler (Lovell) mostly.



Thanks for your time, good luck at the Champions Trophy!



Hockey Australia media release