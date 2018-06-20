Alexie Beovich







When it comes to the Champions Trophy, the Kookaburras hold plenty of records but winning a fifth consecutive title in 2012 didn’t come easy.





Returning Kookaburras forward Kieran Govers was the hero back in Melbourne in 2012 when he netted a miraculous golden goal winner to clinch a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.



The Wollongong product’s tomahawk goal from marginally inside the shooting circle set off wild scenes in front of a parochial home crowd, with Govers mobbed over the fence by fans.



Govers recalled: “Eddie Ockenden did some razzle dazzle down the left-hand side gave it to T-Dubs (Tristan White) who passed it to me.



“At the start I wanted to go in to the circle and hit it as hard as I could. But instinct took over, I tapped it around the side and went for the tomahawk.



“I didn’t even practice it. I wanted to hit it hard as the defender was coming. I don’t know why I turned to my backhand and went with the tomahawk.”



The goal cued wild celebrations. Govers added: “I didn’t even see it go in. I heard the backboard.



“I turned around and Junior (Jason Wilson) and Mitts (Trent Mitton) who were jumping up in the air.



“I saw Knowlesy, chucked my stick and ran for the crowd.”



Earlier, Sander Baart had put the Dutch ahead on 18 minutes with Russell Ford equalising just past the half hour mark.



The scores couldn’t be split by full-time, until Govers’ extra-time winner which made it five Champions Trophies in a row.



The title was Govers’ third Champions Trophy but Australia’s fifth but he said playing in front of a home crowd which included his mother Jenny and brother and now-Kookaburra Blake made it extra special.



“It was amazing. The five straight wasn’t one of our main focuses. We wanted to win in front of our home crowd. It’s not often you get that opportunity in a major tournament.”



The triumph secured Australia their record 13th Champions Trophy title overall (now 14) and they’ll be aiming for another in the final edition of the tournament in Breda from 23 June to 1 July.



Australia's matches in the 2018 Champion's Trophy will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.



Hockey Australia media release