

Alex Danson, England



England Hockey is delighted to announce we have over half hockey clubs who are part of the ‘Your World Cup’ campaign. The aim of the campaign is to inspire clubs to utilise the increased visibility of hosting a home World Cup to inspire their communities to get involved with hockey.





Over half of the 800 hockey clubs in England have signed up to be a part of our mass participation campaign as we look to host the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London this summer. There are currently over 1000 opportunities for people to get active with hockey live on the event map – many with a world cup twist!



England captain Alex Danson is over the moon how the hockey family have come together ahead of the World Cup; ‘It is simply amazing to know over 400 clubs are a part of the Your World Cup campaign; our clubs are already doing incredible work in their local areas, giving lots of opportunities to young and old to get involved in hockey!



England Hockey launched this campaign in November 2017 with six of the England squad members sharing their club stories and the importance of the club world helping them get to where they are today.



Inspiring a generation, supporting schools, offering a range of ways to play, celebrating and supporting people, during the event and post event legacy are the six areas the campaign focuses on by providing support, tools and resources to help clubs develop in whichever way they choose.



At the start of 2018 we hosted over 50 regional forums where we invited clubs to learn more about the campaign and how it can benefit them. We developed a brand new club resource portal filled with useful tools and support materials that clubs can use to aid their club development as they see fit.



A key element of the club portal is the marketing site where clubs can download and amend their own digital or hard copy marketing templates to advertise their sessions. We also ran a series of competitions where clubs that have signed up the campaign have won 60 Quicksticks packs, perfect for aiding junior sessions at school and in clubs. We gave out 30 World Cup party packs to decorate their social activities and world cup viewing party’s.



Finally, we are providing a number of opportunities for people development by hosting an array of conferences during the World Cup from young leaders to coaches to help clubs develop their workforce.



There is still time for your club to get involved and get access to these useful resources – plus if you register your HockeyFest event by 2nd July you will be in with a chance of winning one of ten party packs worth over £600!



England Hockey Board Media release