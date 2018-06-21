Alexie Beovich







Kookaburras goalkeeper Tyler Lovell was the hero two years ago when Australia won a dramatic Champions Trophy decider in a shootout against India in London.





Lovell, who is part of Australia’s 2018 team, only conceded once from four attempts as the Kookaburras triumphed 3-1 after a goalless draw.



Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale and Simon Orchard all converted their penalties, after Blake Govers had missed a penalty stroke during regulation time.



Lovell, though, was the hero, when he forced Surender Kumar wide for the decisive intervention.



He said: “I didn’t feel the pressure was on me as much as the strikers to score. I had good form in one-on-ones so I was confident leading into the game.



“They shot wide on a lot of them. I manipulated them to be where I wanted them to be and stayed in the contest.



“It worked that way for Kumar’s penalty and immediately I turned to the boys and they came running over. We got in a big group and celebrated.”



The Kookaburras were made to wait to receive the Champions Trophy post-game following an India protest for Beale’s penalty which had been re-taken, but eventually the side received the silverware in the changerooms amid the celebrations.



Australia had finished top of the standings after the round robin phase, having won four of their five games.



The Kookaburras’ only blemish was a first-up 0-0 draw with Great Britain, while they signalled their intent ahead of the gold medal match by crushing India 4-2.



Lovell added: “We played well throughout. We had a few injuries, which was tough but overall we performed smoothly.



“Tristan White played really well for us through the midfield and guys stepped up throughout.”



The triumph secured Australia their record 14th Champions Trophy title and they’ll be aiming for another in the final edition of the tournament in Breda from 23 June to 1 July.



Watch all the matches live on Fox Sports!



Hockey Australia media release