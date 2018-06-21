By Shahid Khan





Air Marshal Nur Khan – PHF President



The southern city Dutch city Breda will host the last edition of the Hockey Champions Trophy from 23rd June to 1st July 2018.





The Champions Trophy like the Hockey World Cup was the brain child of Air Marshal Nur Khan, President of Pakistan Hockey Federation at the time when he put the proposal to FIH in 1978 through Col. A.I.S. Dara the Vice President of FIH.



The idea was to provide frequent opportunities to the top hockey nations to play each other and benefit from each other’s advancement in technique and latest development for making progress in the sport.



Pakistan just as it awarded the inaugural World Cup was awarded to hold the inaugural Champions Trophy and unlike the World Cup were able to host the first tournament in Lahore (1978). The hosts managed to add to the title of World Cup which they had won earlier in the same year as they defeated all their 4 opponents in a round robin format of the competition under the captaincy of Islahuddin Siddiqui.



The founding country hosted the next tournament in Karachi two years later and retained their title – once again winning all their games in the event. Pakistan’s first defeat in the Champions Trophy came in the third edition at the hand of Netherlands.



However Pakistan had to wait another fourteen years for their third and last title in the competition when they registered a victory on their own soil with Shabaz Sr winning a penalty stroke decider against Germany in packed stadium in Lahore.



The founding nation has hosted the most editions for any country with 11, however it is Australia who have won the Trophy a record 14 times with the European hockey giants Germany and Netherlands in list next with 10 and 8 times respectively.



Of the 13 nations which have competed only five have managed to win the title. Pakistan being the only Asian Champion having won all their titles on home soil. In addition to that they have also registered seven silver and bronze medals too.



The other former hockey giants India, after losing to Australia in the last edition (London 2016) when they lost on penalty strokes will be hoping to go one better to improve their record in a completion in which they have recorded only one other medal, bronze.



Incidentally the sub-continental neighbours will be playing the curtain raiser game between themselves on Saturday.



The tournament normally features the top six world ranked teams and Pakistan ranked 13 at present only gained entry by special invitation from the FIH Board.

After the 2018 edition the Hockey Champions Trophy (HPL) will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.



Teams in Breda: Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Holland, India and Pakistan



Shahid Khan is senior sports freelance journalist and has covered all major hockey tournaments since 1997. During this times he has provided expert analysis for Reuters TV and BBC Radio Asia (Network).



FIeldhockey.com