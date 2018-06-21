

Great Britain men celebrate



Luke Taylor netted his second goal in two games to help Great Britain to a 1-1 draw with Germany in Cologne.





Taylor put GB ahead from a penalty corner before Mats Grambusch grabbed an equaliser for Germany after 26 minutes.



With the pitch bathed in sunshine in front of a strong crowd the hosts were quick off the mark. In the opening minutes Harry Gibson was called into action and made a smart save.



The German side continued to put pressure on the Great Britain backline but struggled to make circle penetrations as the visitors defended strongly.



GB improved enjoying more possession and won a penalty corner on 23 minutes which Taylor flicked hard and low past the diving goalkeeper.



However Germany immediately responded to level the scores before half-time. A swift attack down the right saw the ball cut back from the baseline and it was eventually turned home by Grambusch.



The third quarter was closely contested but with neither side creating many clear cut chances. This pattern on play continued into the final fifteen minutes but Germany began to step up the pressure on the GB defence in the closing minutes.



Both sides created chances in the final stages but neither could convert to grab and winner as the full time whistle blew. The sides face again on Friday to bring the tour to a close.



Great Britain (Starting XI): Harry Gibson, David Ames, Alan Forsyth, Michael Hoare, Sam Ward, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon, Barry Middleton, Brendan Creed, Liam Ansell, Dan Kyriakides



Substitutes: George Pinner, Luke Taylor, Henry Weir, Chris Griffiths, David Condon, Jonty Griffiths, Will Calnan



England Hockey Board Media release