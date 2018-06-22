Penny Sidhu







Hockey Australia (HA) today confirms the appointment of Michael Johnston to the newly created role of GM, Strategy and Game Development.





The role is critical to HA’s ambitions to grow the game and deliver increased engagement with the hockey community. Johnston is the final appointment in the new executive structure with HA CEO, Matt Favier saying the ability to drive a national strategic agenda and deliver outstanding stakeholder management requiring a high calibre candidate in the role.



“Michael brings with him extensive experience in sports administration and strategy development. His ability to bring a fresh perspective and deliver great outcomes for the hockey community is wonderful and I am delighted to welcome him to our team,” said Favier.



Johnston comes to Hockey Australia from the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) with significant leadership experience across a range of areas in the game development and strategy space, along with excellent stakeholder management experiences, including Federal and State Departments of Sport.



The role sees Johnston tapping into his experience leading the ASC Sports Governance & Business Capability branch and his project work across the areas of governance, strategy, culture, integrity, and commercialisation targeted towards NSO business capability.



During his eight years with the ASC, he was directly engaged with a number of NSOs regarding the development of participation projects and products for surfing, sailing, softball and baseball.



Johnston joins HA on July 2nd and is looking forward to working with a talented team of participation professionals.



“I take great enjoyment in ‘connecting the dots’ to bring isolated functions, ideas and people together to achieve greater outcomes, and I look forward to involving myself completely in Hockey,” Michael said.



Hockey Australia media release