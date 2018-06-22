Nigel Simon



Shandy Carib Magnolias and Malvern continued their impressive unbeaten starts to the T&T Hockey Board Women’s Championship Division at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Tuesday.





First into action was Malvern which got a double from former national standout Oire Trotman in a 3-1 defeat of struggling defending champions Paragon.



In fact, all the goals on the day were converted by either past or current national players with Krizia Layne getting the go-ahead item for Malvern in the 31st minute before Trotman doubled the advantage six minutes later.



Paragon then cut the lead in the half, through former national captain and Australian-based player Alanna Lewis in the 40th minute, but any chance of snatching a share of the points was dashed when Trotman fired in her second of the match, and the team’s third in the 57th minute.



In contrast, Shandy Carib Magnolias did not have much trouble with a goal each from Kaitlyn Olton (14th), Rebekha Ngui (17th), USA-based Samantha Olton (19th) and her sister Amie Olton (58th) the players on target.



And on Saturday last, USA-based Brianna Govia banged in a double to inspire Magnolias to a 6-0 hammering of Paragon.



Govia who attends St John University along with Olton (S) got her brace in the eighth and 12th minutes after Savannah De Freitas opened the scoring as early as the first minute, followed by Olton (21st), Brittney Hingh (52nd) and Amie Olton, in the 56th.



QPCC, Petrotrin in goal spree



Queen’s Park Cricket Club and defending champions Petrotrin were in ominous goalscoring form as they ran out with lopsided wins in their latest T&T Hockey Board Men’s Championship Division encounters.



The Parkites got a double from former Guyana international Jerazeno Bell (10th & 18th) in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Malvern on Tuesday.



T&T international Jordan Reynos got the other important item for Queen’s Park in the 26th minute while Aidan Marcano (ninth) and Tariq Marcano (30th), a national player as well got Malvern goals.



Petrotrin had a better outing as they peppered Notre Dame 6-0 led by a double from Wayne Legerton (5th & 17th) and Atiba Whittington (14th & 33rd) while John Williams and Nicholas Grant also scored.



On Sunday, the Parkites registered the biggest win so far this season, 9-2 against Fatima with Marcus Pascal firing in a beaver-trick in the 15th, 30th, 49th, and 59th minutes while a day earlier, Malvern and Defence Force drew 2-2.



T&T HOCKEY BOARD RESULTS



MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP:



JUNE 16:

• Malvern 2 (Aidan Marcano 1st, Jeshurun Drayton 50th) vs Defence Force 2 (Marcus James 27th, 49th)



JUNE 17:

• QPCC 9 (Marcus Pascal 15th, 30th, 49th, 59th, Shawn Lee Quay 10th, 60th, Jordan Reynos 4th, Aidan De Gannes 11th, Jerry Bell 41st) vs Fatima 2 (Adam Perreira 46th, Jordan Vieira 54th)



JUNE 19:

• QPCC 3 (Jerry Bell 10th, 18th, Jordan Reynos 26th) vs Malvern 2 (Aidan De Gannes 4th, Tariq Marcano 30th)

• Petrotrin 6 (Wayne Legerton 5th, 17th, Atiba Whittington 14th, 33rd, John Williams 29th, Nicholas Grant 57th) vs Notre Dame 0



WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP:



JUNE 16:

• SC Magnolias 6 (Brianna Govia 8th, 12th, Savannah De Freitas 1st, Samantha Olton 21st, Brittney Hingh 52nd, Amie Olton 56th) vs Paragon 0



JUNE 19:

• Malvern 3 (Oire Trotman 37th, 57th, Krizia Layne 31st) vs Paragon 1 (Alanna Lewis 40th)

• SC Magnolias 4 (Kaitlyn Olton 14th, Rebekha Ngui 17th, Samantha Olton 19th, Amie Olton 58th) vs Harvard Checkers 0



