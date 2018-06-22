Alexie Beovich







The 2000 Sydney Olympics were a momentous occasion in Australian sporting history but with them came immense pressure and expectation on 1996 gold medallists the Hockeyroos.





The Hockeyroos entered into Sydney as the ‘golden girls’ of Australian sport, having defeated South Korea in the 1996 final in Atlanta 3-1 to secure their second ever gold medal.



With that came the weight of expectation as the home team in Sydney.



Former Hockeyroo Katrina Powell, who scored in the 1996 final, recalls: “The pressure was external. Even though we knew we weren’t the same team, externally we were still the Hockeyroos and people expected us to do well.



“We tried to push it aside. It’s difficult at home. That’s when you go back to the process and the job you have within the team. That’s the good thing about hockey, you’re in a team and you don’t have the feel the pressure alone. The team was there to shield each other.



“We also had an underlying belief that we knew we could do it.”



There’s no underestimating the challenge of backing up an Olympic gold. As the saying goes, it is more difficult to stay on top than to get there.



“We were already a successful team,” Powell adds. “A lot of our prep was around being able to back that up.



“We spoke about how hard it is to back up Olympic Games four years apart. We did a lot of work on saying ‘why not us?’. We innovated in between and had progressed. We hadn’t stayed the same.”



Australia defeated Great Britain 2-1 in their opening game, before a 1-1 draw with Spain. The Hockeyroos sealed top spot in the pool, though, with 3-1 and 3-0 wins over Argentina and South Korea respectively reinforcing the expectations of Aussie gold.



The side continued their impressive form in the Medal Round, crushing New Zealand, the Netherlands and China 3-0, 5-0 and 5-1 respectively to seal a spot in the gold medal match against Argentina, who thrashed New Zealand 7-1 in their final match to win through.



Powell recalls: “When I look back at it, I think Argentina had played their final the game before to qualify for the final, whereas we knew we had one more game, we were focused.



“When Argentina made it through, they celebrated like they’d won. We weren’t satisfied.”



Despite the pressure, the Hockeyroos dominated the final with Alyson Annan scoring early to settle the nerves. Further goals from Juliet Haslam and Jenny Morris put the side 3-0 up before the Argentines pulled one back through Vanina Oneto but it proved to be mere consolation.



“It all went our way,” Powell reflects. “We started well. That set the scene. That belief comes out.



“I think sometimes it showed externally. I hope it wasn’t arrogance but we were a pretty tight unit and gave off an aura which was almost unbeatable. Once we started well, that was the end of it. The crowd just takes you.”



Cue the celebrations in front of a packed crowd at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre.



“It was a big relief,” Powell says. “It was really exciting. I probably felt more relief in Atlanta that we’d done it and got one.



“Sydney was more exciting. We had way more family and friends sharing it with you.



“Having (sister) Lisa in the team, we had a good batch of family and friends. It was so exciting.



“I still feel so lucky I was in such great team with such a great coach, support staff and organisation behind us to play at a home Olympics at that time.



“That’s star colliding and everything working in your favour.”



