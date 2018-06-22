By Richard Bright





Alex Danson will lead England at the women’s hockey World Cup



England Hockey has yet to finalise a date for the announcement of its squad for the Vitality women’s hockey World Cup with one month to go.





But it is understood that Danny Kerry will likely reveal the 18-strong squad around the turn of the month – with three weeks to go until the start of the event in London on July 21.



While some of the 16 competing nations have already named squads for the World Cup, top nations such as Argentina, Germany and the Netherlands have yet to do so.



Holders the Netherlands will announce their squad after a four nations event next week.



There will be much anticipation over the makeup of Kerry’s World Cup players, with several Olympians having missed out at the Commonwealth Games through injuries.



England Hockey remained tight-lipped on the inclusion and fitness of Shona McCallin, Nicola White and Lily Owsley, the latter two being excluded late on from the Gold Coast Games after picking up injuries in warm-up games prior to travelling.



England continue preparations with friendly games against Spain and Belgium, which conclude before the end of the month, while there will also be preparation matches at the start of July against Germany at Lee Valley as Kerry fine tunes his side on the main World Cup pitch at the Olympic Park venue.



Meanwhile, first round of interviews have taken place as a replacement is sought for Bobby Crutchley as England men’s head coach.



Crutchley left his role suddenly last month, with Russell Garcia taking over for England’s European tour this month.



