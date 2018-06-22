



It’s just one month to go until the biggest women’s sporting event in London this summer, the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.





With over 100,000 tickets already sold, the Arena being increased to 10,000 seats and a spectator zone called Fan Central the size of three hockey pitches being built – this is going to be too big to miss!



1 month today, England’s Women kick-start their world cup campaign against India in front of a sold-out crowd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, whilst Hockey and England fans alike will be sat showing their support watching on the big screen in Fan Central or at home on the TV!



Every game matters in the tournament and with the 16 best teams in the world all with their sight set on the trophy, you’ll be spoilt for choice.



Top pick fixtures:

Sunday 22 July: ARG v ESP

Saturday 28 July: NZL v AUS

Sunday 29 July: NED v ITA

Wednesday 1 August: Quarter Final



The excitement doesn’t just begin and end in the Arena! Fan Central is a go-to destination of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup and is located on the way to and from the Arena.



Here, you’ll be able to make the most out of your day with friends and family, soaking up the festival atmosphere, watching live action on the big screen, listening to live music, eating the best street food London has to offer, a chance to meet hockey heroes and indulge in a bit of retail therapy!



England Hockey Board Media release