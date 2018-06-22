



Ireland defeated Germany, ranked 10 places about them in the World Rankings, at No. 6, in the first of the 3 nations in Dusseldorf this afternoon, Germany were first on the attack winning first PC of the gamer in the 2m, and the resulting drag clipped Irish defenders foot for another corner. The second PC drag was saved by McFerran and Ireland countered but Germany cleared the danger.





Ireland took the lead in the 7th minute when a great pass from defence by Tice found O Flanagan who drove at the German defence passed to Meeke in space and her shot at goal was saved by the German keeper Kruger, but O Flanagan pounced on the rebound to lift it over Kruger to give Ireland the lead. Ireland marshalled by Tice & Matthews were defending well as Germany attacked and McFerran had to be alert following two PC’s in the 13m but at the end of the quarter Ireland went in 1 nil up.



At the start of the second quarter good defence by Upton before Germany were awarded their 5th PC in the 19m but again McFerran was sharp. Ireland dominated most of the final 10m of the quarter with Evans and O Flanagan looking sharp. The best chance fell to Beatty chance when Watkins had set her up for shot at goal.



The third quarter was a tight affair with little chance for either side as defences dominated. Ireland’s best chance fell to Duke, but she failed to get a touch after powerful run by Mullan



Final quarter saw Germany win their 6pc in 48m minute when Upton was blown for not retreating 5 but again Ireland defence stood firm. Watkins was menace throughout and drove forward linking well with O Flanagan up front. Germany withdrew their keeper in favour of a kicking back in the 55 and immediately it paid dividends winning their 7th PC almost immediately but this time the push out was missed and free out resulted for Ireland. As Germany pressed forward a cross from the left found Schroder in the circle beating McFerran and the equaliser. Germany continued with their kicking back and with 30 seconds on the clock a clever overhead by McCay from the half way line found O Flanagan who laid off the Meeke and she calmly finished to an unguarded net for the winner.



Ireland 2 (Anna O Flanagan, Ali Meeke)

Germany 1 (Anna Schroder)



Ireland: McFerran (GK), Evans, Mullan, McCay, Beatty, Pinder, Upton, Matthews, O Flanagan, Wilson, Meeke

Rolling Subs: Duke, Torrans Colvin, Watkins, Tice, O Byrne



Remaining Fixtures



Friday 22nd Germany v Canada 5pm

Saturday 23rd Ireland v Canada 5pm



Irish Hockey Association media release