The Grand Masters opened in traditional and spectacular style PIC: Nacho Olano



“I haven’t got another keeper in the Welsh squad to pick over 70 – so I picked myself.”





So said an ever-smiling Glyn Thomas in a brilliant BBC interview this week ahead of the ninth Grand Masters Hockey World Cup, which takes place at the famous Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, Spain.



Thomas is a 77-year-old from Wolverhampton but has Welsh blood thanks to his parents.



He has also been made captain of Wales’ over-75 team. The only problem is that he is the only player. So he will have to be content with playing for one Welsh side in sultry Barcelona.



Umpiring, he says, gives him a chance of doing some running as he claims not to have much to do in goal. And if he does go down for a save, he joked that he “has to be picked back up again at my age”.



The stalwart Welsh ‘keeper says he is “really chuffed” to be playing for his country at this weekend’s tournament. He also wants to play at the next Grand Masters event in Japan, even though “I will be a bit old”.



The Grand Masters competition involves over 40 teams and 200 matches and opened this week.



The 60+ tournament started in the Netherlands back in 1988, meaning that this will be the 20th anniversary since the popular – and social – event was first staged.



