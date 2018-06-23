Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Japan confirm World Cup squad

Japan announced their squad for the World Cup earlier today Photo: FIH/Getty Images

Japan have announced their squad who will compete for the Vitality Hockey World Cup London 2018 title.



The World Cup squad will also participate in a crucial warm-up event involving Netherlands, Spain and China which is taking place in alongside the Men's Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 between 26-30 June.

The squad includes Rio 2016 participants Ono Mayumi, Nagai Hazuki, Mano Yukari, Yuda Hazuki, Tomonari Nagai, Minami Shimizu and Motohiro Kawamura.

The youngest in the squad is 21 year-old Makoto Segawa whilst the oldest is 33 year-year-old Ono Mayumi.

Japan face Australia, Belgium and New Zealand in their pool, with their opening match against 2014 runners-up Australia on the opening day of play, 21 July, at 20:00. To see their full schedule, click here.

Japan Women’s Hockey Team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:

Name
GK     Megumi Kiseyama
GK     Akaya Oka
DF     Natsuki Naito
DF     Hoshiga Mika
DF     Akiko Ota
DF     Ono Mayumi
DF     Kana Nomura
DF     Shiori Oikawa
DF     Miki Otsuka
DF     Yuu Asai
MF     Makoto Segawa
MF     Nagai Hazuki
MF     Mano Yukari
MF     Ishibashi Ryo
MF     Matsumoto Natsunami
MF     Yuda Hazuki
FW     Mami Kano
FW     Tomonari Nagai
FW     Kato Akiko
FW     Aki Yamada
FW     Minami Shimizu
FW     Motohiro Kawamura

Courtesy of the Japan Hockey Association

#HWC2018

