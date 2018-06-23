

Japan announced their squad for the World Cup earlier today Photo: FIH/Getty Images



Japan have announced their squad who will compete for the Vitality Hockey World Cup London 2018 title.





The World Cup squad will also participate in a crucial warm-up event involving Netherlands, Spain and China which is taking place in alongside the Men's Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 between 26-30 June.



The squad includes Rio 2016 participants Ono Mayumi, Nagai Hazuki, Mano Yukari, Yuda Hazuki, Tomonari Nagai, Minami Shimizu and Motohiro Kawamura.



The youngest in the squad is 21 year-old Makoto Segawa whilst the oldest is 33 year-year-old Ono Mayumi.



Japan face Australia, Belgium and New Zealand in their pool, with their opening match against 2014 runners-up Australia on the opening day of play, 21 July, at 20:00. To see their full schedule, click here.



Japan Women’s Hockey Team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



Name

GK Megumi Kiseyama

GK Akaya Oka

DF Natsuki Naito

DF Hoshiga Mika

DF Akiko Ota

DF Ono Mayumi

DF Kana Nomura

DF Shiori Oikawa

DF Miki Otsuka

DF Yuu Asai

MF Makoto Segawa

MF Nagai Hazuki

MF Mano Yukari

MF Ishibashi Ryo

MF Matsumoto Natsunami

MF Yuda Hazuki

FW Mami Kano

FW Tomonari Nagai

FW Kato Akiko

FW Aki Yamada

FW Minami Shimizu

FW Motohiro Kawamura



Courtesy of the Japan Hockey Association



#HWC2018



FIH site