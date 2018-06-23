Japan confirm World Cup squad
Japan have announced their squad who will compete for the Vitality Hockey World Cup London 2018 title.
The World Cup squad will also participate in a crucial warm-up event involving Netherlands, Spain and China which is taking place in alongside the Men's Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 between 26-30 June.
The squad includes Rio 2016 participants Ono Mayumi, Nagai Hazuki, Mano Yukari, Yuda Hazuki, Tomonari Nagai, Minami Shimizu and Motohiro Kawamura.
The youngest in the squad is 21 year-old Makoto Segawa whilst the oldest is 33 year-year-old Ono Mayumi.
Japan face Australia, Belgium and New Zealand in their pool, with their opening match against 2014 runners-up Australia on the opening day of play, 21 July, at 20:00. To see their full schedule, click here.
Japan Women’s Hockey Team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:
Name
GK Megumi Kiseyama
GK Akaya Oka
DF Natsuki Naito
DF Hoshiga Mika
DF Akiko Ota
DF Ono Mayumi
DF Kana Nomura
DF Shiori Oikawa
DF Miki Otsuka
DF Yuu Asai
MF Makoto Segawa
MF Nagai Hazuki
MF Mano Yukari
MF Ishibashi Ryo
MF Matsumoto Natsunami
MF Yuda Hazuki
FW Mami Kano
FW Tomonari Nagai
FW Kato Akiko
FW Aki Yamada
FW Minami Shimizu
FW Motohiro Kawamura
