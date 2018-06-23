Alexie Beovich







The Kookaburras’ bid to claim a record 15th Champions Trophy in the final-ever edition of the tournament begins this weekend in the Netherlands.





Australia are the defending winners of the six-nation Champions Trophy which will be played from 23 June to 1 July in Breda, the Netherlands.



This year’s Champions Trophy represents the last time the famous tournament will be played, to be replaced by the new FIH Pro League in 2019.



The world number one Kookaburras will face Belgium first-up from 2am AEST on Sunday 24 June.



Across the tournament, Australia will come up against the Netherlands (ranked fourth), Argentina (2016 Olympic gold medallists and ranked second), Belgium (ranked third), India (ranked sixth) and Pakistan (ranked 13th).



Australia have been dominant in the men’s Champions Trophy, winning 14 titles overall, including six of the past seven.



The Kookaburras won in a penalty shootout over India in London in 2016.



Kookaburras team for Champions Trophy:

Athlete (City, State)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Timothy Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Johan Durst (Melbourne, VIC)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS) (cc)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA) (cc)



