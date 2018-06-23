Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

Canada draws 1 - 1 against Germany in Velbert.

Published on Saturday, 23 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

By Tristan Urry


Photo: Tristan Urry

Velbert, Germany - Led by some outstanding goal tending by Kaitlyn Williams, Canada ties the 2016 Olympic bronze medal team Germany 1-1 during a Friday afternoon game.



Germany scored five minutes into the second quarter  with a well-executed drag flick by Nike Lorenz.

Canada quickly responded, scoring within the sixth minute of Q2. A well-worked penalty corner resulted in a deflection off the left post by Shanlee Johnston.

“Scoring against one of the top teams feels as if we deserve it, it’s not like it’s a shot in the dark anymore, we’ve put hard work in and this shows that we are right there with them.” Johnston said after the game.

“Playing teams of this caliber shows us what we need to work on,,, there are still a lot of things that we aren’t getting right, but there is a lot that we are and I think the 1 - 1 against Germany and the 0 - 1 against the Netherlands the other day shows that improvement.” Canada’s Midfield Natalie Sourisseau said.

Canada plays Ireland in Velbert this afternoon at 5:00pm.

Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.