By Tristan Urry





Photo: Tristan Urry



Velbert, Germany - Led by some outstanding goal tending by Kaitlyn Williams, Canada ties the 2016 Olympic bronze medal team Germany 1-1 during a Friday afternoon game.





Germany scored five minutes into the second quarter with a well-executed drag flick by Nike Lorenz.



Canada quickly responded, scoring within the sixth minute of Q2. A well-worked penalty corner resulted in a deflection off the left post by Shanlee Johnston.



“Scoring against one of the top teams feels as if we deserve it, it’s not like it’s a shot in the dark anymore, we’ve put hard work in and this shows that we are right there with them.” Johnston said after the game.



“Playing teams of this caliber shows us what we need to work on,,, there are still a lot of things that we aren’t getting right, but there is a lot that we are and I think the 1 - 1 against Germany and the 0 - 1 against the Netherlands the other day shows that improvement.” Canada’s Midfield Natalie Sourisseau said.



Canada plays Ireland in Velbert this afternoon at 5:00pm.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release