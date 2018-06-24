Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Malaysian women hand Indonesia an 18-0 whipping

Published on Sunday, 24 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
By Aftar Singh


In-form: Malaysia’s Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti scored a hattrick in the win over Singapore.

KUALA LUMPUR: Favourites Malaysia blanked hapless Indonesia 18-0 in the opening match of the women’s hockey World Series in Singapore.



The players were in uncompromising mood against the Indone­sians, who will also feature in the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.

Three of them – Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti (3rd, 4th, 23rd), Nuraini Abdul Rashid (11th, 22nd, 35th) and Nuraslinda Said (19th, 20th, 41st) netted a hattrick each at the Sengkang hockey stadium.

Three others – Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli (17th, 38th), Nur Zafirah Aziz (26th, 49th) and Surizan Awang Noh (42nd, 60th) – scored a brace each while the other goals were scored by Fazilla Sylvester Silin (14th), Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Sheik Fuad (24th) and Nurul Safiqah Mat Isa (26th).

Coach K. Dharmaraj was delighted with his team’s performance.

“It was a good start and we made full use of the chances we created in the match. It also good to see that three players netted three goals each,” said Dhamaraj.

Malaysia’s next match is against Hong Kong today at 3pm.

In other matches, Hong Kong were outplayed 4-0 by Thailand while hosts Singapore were beaten 3-0 by Kazakhstan.

The Star of Malaysia

