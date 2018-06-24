Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 1
Singapore (SGP)
HKG v MYA (RR) 2 - 6
THA v TPE (RR) 3 - 1
SGP v INA (RR) 7 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Hong Kong China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|6
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women) - Day 1
Singapore (SGP)
THA v HKG (RR) 4 - 0
MAS v INA (RR) 18 - 0
KAZ v SGP (RR) 3 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|0
|18
|3
|2
|Thailand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Hong Kong China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|6
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|-18
|0