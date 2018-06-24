Rob Muir





Jeremy Haywood scored the equaliser.



Australia and Belgium have played out an intense three all draw in their Champions Trophy opener in Brenda, Netherlands, Sunday morning.





It was a free-flowing game with the Belgians putting the pressure on from the get-go. A single goal for Belgium in the first quarter saw Australia on the back foot but a goal from Trent Mitton and Lachlan Sharp in the second quarter gave Australia the lead into the half-time break.



The third and fourth quarters remained much the same as the first two as Belgium put in two goals. Jeremy Hayward secured the draw with a flick from a penalty corner leaving both teams with one point each from their first game.



The draw means that Australia sits tied for third spot behind India and Argentina who both had wins in their first game. With four games remaining Australia will be looking to put some wins on the board if they are to secure a berth in the final.



The Kookaburras are up again Monday against Pakistan 12am AEST.



The game started a very even affair with both teams having promising runs through the midfield. Belgium was first to score in the 9th minute through Cedric Charlier after a missed clearance from Tyler Lovell.



The second quarter saw Australia build some momentum which resulted in two quickfire goals from Mitton and Sharp in the 20th and 21st minute respectively, seeing Australia through to half-time with the lead.



The third quarter remained much the same, with both teams having a number of opportunities to score. Belgium continued to pressure the Australian defence and in the 37th minute, Arthur de Sloover capitalised on a missed trap in the D to level the score two all.



Belgium found the lead again in the fourth quarter through a goal from Tom Boon in the 47th minute but Australia was quick to level it up again through Hayward in the 50th minute with a penalty corner flick. The game remained 3 – 3.



Australia 3 (Mitton 20’, Sharp 21’, Hayward 50’)

Belgium 3 (Charlier 9’, de Sloover 37’, Boon 47’)



Hockey Australia media release