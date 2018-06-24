Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan crawl on all fours

Published on Sunday, 24 June 2018 10:00
Sreejesh-led India crush Pakistan 4-0 after pumping in three goals in last quarter


Dilpreet Singh (left) scored the second goal for India in the 54th minute on Saturday. HI

India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open their campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament.



India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh opening the account in the 26th minute. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th), Mandeep Singh (57th) and Lalit Upadhyay (60th) scored one goal each.

Pakistan’s Ali Shan scored an opportunistic goal in the third quarter but the goal was disallowed for a foul after Harmanpreet Singh asked for the referral. Minutes later, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a fine save to deny Toseeq Arshad. While the Indian strikers were on the target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keep Pakistan’s forward line at bay. India, eyeing their maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympics champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match tomorrow. In another match of the day, Argentina beat the Netherlands 2-1. Gonzalo Peillat (34) and Matias Paredes (60) scored for the winning side. Mirco Pruijser (14 min) scored for the losing side.

Later, Australia drew 3-3 with Belgium.

Results

India 4-0 Pakistan: Ramandeep Singh (26th min), Dilpreet Singh (54th), Mandeep Singh (57th) Lalit Upadhyay (60th)
Argentina 2-1 Netherlands: Mirco Pruijser (14 min), Gonzalo Peillat (34), Matias Paredes (60)

The Tribune

