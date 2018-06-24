Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Mandeep Singh scored the 3000th goal in annals of Champions Trophy (men) Hockey

Published on Sunday, 24 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 50
Sadar to play 300th match today

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 4-0 in the opening match of Breda CT. India defeats Pakistan after 13 years in the history of CT. Previously India won in league match in Chennai CT 2005. In that match Soorma(biopic film title) Sandeep Singh have netted twice in 3-2 Indian’s triumph. Yesterday (June 23) Mandeep Singh’s goal (3rd goal of the match) has written in record book as 3000th goal of CT.



Milestones of the goals in CT are:

Goal

Number

Date

Venue

Player

Team

Opponent

Score

1

Nov 17,1978

Lahore

Shahnaz Sheikh

Pakistan

New Zealand

6-2

1000

Jul 6,1993

Kuala Lumpur

Bjorn  Micheal

Germany

Malaysia

4-1

2000

Dec 14,2005

Chennai

Matt Naylor

Australia

Netherlands

3-2

3000

Jun 23,2018

Breda

Mandeep Singh

India

Pakistan

4-0

 India-Pakistan: head to head Total:  173, India wins: 60, Pakistan wins: 82, Drawn: 31, Goals for India: 350, Goals for Pakistan: 393.

Today Sardar Singh will play 300th match of his career. Sardar will be sixth Indian to  achieve this feat after  Dilip  Tirkey(412); Dhanraj  Pillay(339); Baljit Singh Dhillon(327);Pargat Singh(317)  and Mukesh Kumar(307).

Fieldhockey.com

