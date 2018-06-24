Sadar to play 300th match today



By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 4-0 in the opening match of Breda CT. India defeats Pakistan after 13 years in the history of CT. Previously India won in league match in Chennai CT 2005. In that match Soorma(biopic film title) Sandeep Singh have netted twice in 3-2 Indian’s triumph. Yesterday (June 23) Mandeep Singh’s goal (3rd goal of the match) has written in record book as 3000th goal of CT.





Milestones of the goals in CT are:

Goal Number Date Venue Player Team Opponent Score 1 Nov 17,1978 Lahore Shahnaz Sheikh Pakistan New Zealand 6-2 1000 Jul 6,1993 Kuala Lumpur Bjorn Micheal Germany Malaysia 4-1 2000 Dec 14,2005 Chennai Matt Naylor Australia Netherlands 3-2 3000 Jun 23,2018 Breda Mandeep Singh India Pakistan 4-0

India-Pakistan: head to head Total: 173, India wins: 60, Pakistan wins: 82, Drawn: 31, Goals for India: 350, Goals for Pakistan: 393.



Today Sardar Singh will play 300th match of his career. Sardar will be sixth Indian to achieve this feat after Dilip Tirkey(412); Dhanraj Pillay(339); Baljit Singh Dhillon(327);Pargat Singh(317) and Mukesh Kumar(307).



Fieldhockey.com