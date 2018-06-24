Stats Speak: Mandeep Singh scored the 3000th goal in annals of Champions Trophy (men) Hockey
Sadar to play 300th match today
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 4-0 in the opening match of Breda CT. India defeats Pakistan after 13 years in the history of CT. Previously India won in league match in Chennai CT 2005. In that match Soorma(biopic film title) Sandeep Singh have netted twice in 3-2 Indian’s triumph. Yesterday (June 23) Mandeep Singh’s goal (3rd goal of the match) has written in record book as 3000th goal of CT.
Milestones of the goals in CT are:
|
Goal
Number
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Score
|
1
|
Nov 17,1978
|
Lahore
|
Shahnaz Sheikh
|
Pakistan
|
New Zealand
|
6-2
|
1000
|
Jul 6,1993
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Bjorn Micheal
|
Germany
|
Malaysia
|
4-1
|
2000
|
Dec 14,2005
|
Chennai
|
Matt Naylor
|
Australia
|
Netherlands
|
3-2
|
3000
|
Jun 23,2018
|
Breda
|
Mandeep Singh
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
4-0
India-Pakistan: head to head Total: 173, India wins: 60, Pakistan wins: 82, Drawn: 31, Goals for India: 350, Goals for Pakistan: 393.
Today Sardar Singh will play 300th match of his career. Sardar will be sixth Indian to achieve this feat after Dilip Tirkey(412); Dhanraj Pillay(339); Baljit Singh Dhillon(327);Pargat Singh(317) and Mukesh Kumar(307).
