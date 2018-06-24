Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 - Day 1
Breda (NED)
Results Day 1
IND v PAK (RR) 4 - 0
NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 2
AUS v BEL (RR) 3 - 3
Fixtures 24 Jun 2018 (GMT+2)
12:00 IND v ARG (RR)
14:00 NED v BEL (RR)
16:00 AUS v PAK (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0