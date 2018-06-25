



LILLE, France - The U.S. Men's National Team's first week of their Europe Summer Training Tour culminated with two friendly test matches against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 18 France. After being one week removed from the Hockey Series Open in Salamanca, Mexico, the USMNT gathered in Lillie, France at the training center of the France Men's National Team, where their focus was must more technical, working on individual skills as the month progresses.





On Saturday the team lined up against France in what appeared to be a fairly even contest. A slight change in the defensive shape and structure was implemented by USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese and his coaching staff to allow for future consistency. France struck quickly with a goal coming in the first few minutes and added another in the second quarter. USA got on the scoreboard when a long ball from the back found Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), new member to the USMNT, who released it from the right side 30-yard line into the circle where Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) took a shot that was eventually put in by Christian De Angelis (Doylestown, Pa.). France scored on two more occasions in the third quarter and held a 4-1 lead until a penalty corner from Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) gave France's goalkeeper no chance to make a high stick save. The final score stood at 4-2 for France.



On Sunday afternoon the venue for the second match was at the Lille Metropolitan HC. The new assignments in marking and maintaining space for Team USA was still a struggle as France came to play in front of their home crowd, putting four goals in before the half. A few adjustments were made at half time and USA controlled the last two quarters. Sadly an errant back pass was converted into a goal and then a severe backhand also found the back of the net with the end result being 6-0.



The U.S. Men's National Team will have a few days off before they continue their training in Madrid in preparation for three matches against No. 8 Spain starting on Tuesday, July 3. Playing against these highly ranked teams will allow the USMNT to see exactly where they can improve.



USFHA media release