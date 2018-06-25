By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continued their scoring spree in the women’s World Hockey Series in Singapore by trouncing Hong Kong 10-0 at the Sengkang hockey stadium.





It was Malaysia’s second big win in as many days. In their opening match on Saturday they thrashed Indonesia 18-0.



Penalty corner specialist Nuraini Abdul Rashid (pic) continued her scoring act yesterday by netting two goals in the 19th and 48th minutes, to add to her hattrick in the match against Indonesia.



Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli (17th, 46th) and skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (53rd, 57th) scored a brace each while the other scorers were Fatin Shafika Mohd Shukri (7th), Fazilla Sylvester Silin (22nd), Nadiah Hanis Onn (32nd) and Nuraslinda Said (42nd).



The 28-year-old Nuraini was pleased with her performance especially having converted five penalty corners in two matches.



“I believe that I can convert more penalty corners. I need to be more accurate with my drag flicks.”



“It was a good start for us in the first two matches in the tournament but our challenge will come from the next two matches.



“We have one day to rest before we face Kazakhstan on Tuesday and Thailand on Wednesday,” said Nuraini.



Malaysia will wrap up the round robin fixtures against Singapore on June 29.



Kazakhstan also registered their second win by outplaying Indonesia 8-0 while Thailand edged Singapore by a solitary goal for their second win.



The Star of Malaysia