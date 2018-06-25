Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Men) - Day 2
Singapore (SGP)
HKG v TPE (RR) 2 - 5
SGP v MYA (RR) 2 - 0
INA v THA (RR) 0 - 6
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|6
|2
|Thailand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|3
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Hong Kong China
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|0
|6
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|-13
|0
Hockey Series Open - Singapore 2018 (Women) - Day 2
Singapore (SGP)
MAS v HKG (RR) 10 - 0
INA v KAZ (RR) 0 - 8
THA v SGP (RR) 1 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|28
|0
|28
|6
|2
|Kazakhstan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|6
|3
|Thailand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|5
|Hong Kong China
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|-14
|0
|6
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|-26
|0