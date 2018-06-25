New Delhi [India]: Hockey India on Sunday lauded stalwart midfielder Sardar Singh on completing 300 international caps for India.





The 31-year-old achieved this milestone during India's second round robin match against Argentina at the on-going Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda, 2018.



Expressing delight over the achievement, the former skipper said that it was a proud moment for him. He further thanked his teammates for the constant support and emphasised that he was enjoying the pressure of proving himself yet again on the playing field.



"It is really a proud moment for me. It seems like I have come a full circle as I had started my career under Harendra Singh as my Coach in the Junior India Team and now I play my 300th match under his Coaching for the Indian side," Sardar Singh said.



"I thank my teammates for their support and inspiration. We work as one family to achieve our goals and targets. At this point in my career, I am enjoying the pressure of wanting to prove myself again and have paid a lot of attention to my fitness under scientific advisor Robin Arkell in the previous two camps before arriving for the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018," he added.



Sardar was awarded player of the tournament in the 2012 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, 2012 Summer Olympics Qualifiers, and 2010 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



In 2010, he was included in the 2010 and 2011 FIH All-Star Team and won the Asian Men Player of the Year 2012.



His long list of achievements for the Indian team include Silver medal at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, two Asia Cup Gold (in 2007 and 2017) and silver (2013), Gold at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze at the World League final in Raipur 2015 and silver medal at the 2011 Champions Challenge.



He was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2017 and was earlier awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.



Lauding his impressive career, Md Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said, "It takes tremendous commitment and sacrifice to play 300 International matches for India. I congratulate Sardar Singh on achieving this milestone. He has been a true source of inspiration for thousands of young hockey players across the country and his popularity is worldwide as he is acknowledged for his humility and great stick work and the field."



"There is plenty that young players in the Indian team can learn from him and I am sure his contribution to Indian hockey will be remembered for a long time. I wish him and the Indian team the very best in this important year of hockey," he added.



Born to a humble farmer's family, the mid-fielder played his first international match with the junior national team during India's 2003-04 tour of Poland. He made his Senior India debut in 2006 against Pakistan at the bilateral series and also led the Indian team at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



